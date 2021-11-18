EverCommerce Announces Withdrawal of Previously Announced Follow-On Offering

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) (“EverCommerce”), a leading service commerce platform, has determined that given Wednesday’s market conditions it is not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to raise equity capital at this time and intends to withdraw its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock.



As previously announced, concurrent with the launch of the equity offering, the Company launched a $200 million upsize of its existing term loan facility under its credit agreement (the “Term Loan Upsize”). The Company intends to continue to pursue the Term Loan Upsize and will use the proceeds therefrom to repay approximately $190 million currently outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact

Brad Korch

SVP Investor Relations

720-796-7664

bkorch@evercommerce.com

Media Contact

Meagan Dorsch

VP of Communications

303-915-0823

mdorsch@evercommerce.com