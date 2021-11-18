Top Dental Organization Chooses Bridgeline to Fill Gap in Online Strategy

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch software has been chosen by one of the largest dental associations in the US.



The nationally renowned dental organization will leverage Hawksearch by Bridgeline to support its website’s site search, recommendations, and navigation. Together with search functions, displaying contextually relevant content, and utilizing faceted navigation increases the chance of conversions. Hawksearch’s unique ability to support complicated variations and massive content catalogs without heavy coding allows associations the flexibility to offer valuable resources effectively.

The CEO of Bridgeline Digital, Ari Kahn says, "We are proud to support the needs of such a crucial institute in the medical field. I look forward to our technology simplifying the user experience for dental professionals and patients through our newly expanded partnership with this association.”

Along with the recent acquisitions of Hawksearch and WooRank, Bridgline’s portfolio of software solutions have been selected time and time again by several top associations. With a record of success in supporting growth for SEO, site search, customizations to ease the user journey, and improving online association experience; Bridgeline has once again been chosen for their ability to support the many intricate and specialized requirements of the medical field.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com