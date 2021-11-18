Laurentian Bank focuses donations on grass root giving

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of its year-long 175th anniversary celebrations, Laurentian Bank of Canada has launched a new initiative which empowers employees in its retail branches and Commercial Banking business centers to give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work. Thanks to the "Laurentian Bank in the Community" program, almost 70 local organizations have received an additional financial boost to help them deliver on their important missions.



The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the ability of many local charitable and non-profit organizations to raise funds. To really serve our communities, we look beyond the numbers to meet the needs of the communities in which we live and work. That is the reason why team members in the Bank’s 67 branches and business centers in Quebec and across the country were given the opportunity to identify the recipient organizations.

The following examples clearly demonstrate how each dollar donated is having a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of people.

Operation Snowsuits

Winter is just around the corner and many families do not have the financial means to adequately dress their children for the cold weather. L’opération Habit de neige (Operation Snowsuits) is well known in the Outaouais region for providing thousands of children with warm attire, allowing them to enjoy the winter months, get active outdoors, and feel included. The $1,000 donation made by the team at Laurentian Bank’s Gatineau branch will provide snowsuits for 16 deserving children.

"For a child, a snowsuit is more than a coat and snow pants, it's a chance to enjoy the pleasures of winter, while being active and feeling included. Centraide Outaouais would like to thank the Laurentian Bank and its local branch for their contribution," said Nathalie Lepage, general manager, Centraide Outaouais.

"We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to determine which cause needed an extra boost in these difficult times. All team members in the Gatineau branches took part in the discussions and we quickly came to a consensus to support Operation Snowsuit because it improves the lives of children and their parents in our community," said Kevin Charbonneau Desjardins, Branch Manager.

Support services for victims of crime and people suffering from mental health issues

The team at the Bank’s Longueuil branch decided to direct their donation to Leski Foundation, an organization whose mission is to help people who are victims of crime, as well as people with mental health problems and individuals with Autism. The branch’s $1,000 donation will help pay for some of the required training to prepare a dog to perform its work as a companion.



“Laurentian Bank has always been committed to supporting the economic and social development of the communities in which it operates. In addition to offering our professional advice, it is an honour to be able to help our community in other ways too," said Guilherme Mendes, Longueuil Branch Manager.

Additional donations across the country

Laurentian Bank’s Pierrefonds branch decided to donate their $1,000 to West Island Mission. According to Suzanne Scarrow, the organization’s Executive Director, the current economic situation is putting a strain on the wallets of some families who are struggling to pay their grocery bills. "The demand for food assistance is increasing as inflation is driving up the cost of groceries. I would like to thank our local Laurentian Bank branch for their donation which will allow us to prepare food baskets for many families in need," said Ms. Scarrow.

For Senior Underwriter Tamara Brady and her team at the Bank's Toronto Business Centre, the choice was clear: they wanted to give to an organization that helps women. "The last few months of the pandemic have put additional pressure on women's shelters,” said Ms. Brady. “The Bank's initiative to put more decisions in the hands of employees on the ground is having a significant impact in our communities. We have chosen to donate our $1,000 to Ernestine's, a well-known shelter in our neighbourhood that currently has significant needs to be addressed.”

As the holiday season approaches, Laurentian Bank will be launching its annual employee giving campaign, "Giving Matters”, on November 22. The donations collected will provide financial assistance to three Quebec and Ontario based organizations. Last year’s campaign raised $200,000.

You can view the complete list of recipient organizations here.

