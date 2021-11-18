Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Opens First Military Location at Fort Meade





Company continues Pokemoto expansion, opens first Pokemoto on a military base

LEAGUE CITY, TX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , a 19-location and growing poke bowl concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announced that it has opened a location at Fort Meade, the first on a military installation. This announcement comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Pokemoto has partnered with Franserve, the world’s largest franchising consulting firm, to bolster its traditional and non-traditional pipelines through its 600+ dedicated franchise sales consultants.

Pokemoto’s core demographic is Gen Z and Millennials. Fort Meade’s population is just under 10k with more than half of the population being in Pokemoto’s core Millennial and Gen-Z demographic focal point. The Fort Meade restaurant is located in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service food court, where patrons place their orders through its linear production line designed for speed of service. This production model is highly efficient and makes sense in a fast-paced military environment. Soldiers can order their highly customizable poke bowls, salads or burritos full of sushi-grade proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables, crunch toppings and a choice of nine unique sauces.

Muscle Maker, Inc. recently added Pokemoto, the Millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand, to its healthier-for-youminded roster of brands increasing Muscle Maker’s top line revenue growth. Fort Meade is the latest new opening for Pokemoto. Since its acquisition in May, over the last six months, Pokemoto has opened six new Pokemoto locations and inked five new franchise agreements. The Company plans to continue its expansion efforts through franchising. Pokemoto’s low cost of entry, ease of operations, exclusive territory options and multi-unit discounts make the trendy concept very attractive to prospective franchisees.

“We’re thrilled to bring our recently acquired, highly engaging brand Pokemoto to Fort Meade,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We don’t think it’s any secret that we’re in growth mode and looking to build our traditional and non-traditional portfolio by executing against our growth strategy. Our mission has always been to bring healthier options to the men and women who serve our great country and Pokemoto fits that bill. We know the soldiers and military personnel have limited free time, and our highly customizable, fresh builds assembled in a linear fashion allows our guests to walk away with their meal, without the wait. We’re looking forward to seeing the performance of our first military Pokemoto and will continue to explore opportunities as our dedicated real estate and franchise teams unveil them.”

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has nineteen locations in six states - Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia - and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeal to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto, Superfit Foods, Healthy Joe’s and multiple ghost kitchen brands such as Meal Plan AF, Wrap it up Wraps, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe’s, MMG Smoothies, Mr. Tea’s House of Boba, Gourmet Sandwich Co and Salad Vibes. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options.

For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc, visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on Superfit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

