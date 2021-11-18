Aerami Therapeutics Appoints Barry Deutsch as Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), a leader in the field of developing inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Barry Deutsch as chief financial officer effective November 15, 2021.



“Barry is a seasoned financial executive who brings decades of experience in business development and corporate finance having worked with both public and private life science companies and in investment banking. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance the development of inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases,” said Steve Thornton, chief executive officer of the Company.

Mr. Deutsch is an accomplished healthcare CFO and business development executive with a demonstrated track record of growing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and specialty pharmaceutical companies ranging from start-ups to large multinational organizations. He has significant global transaction experience including equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, licensing transactions, joint ventures, and public-private partnerships.

Most recently, Mr. Deutsch was CFO and, before that, vice president of business development, at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS). Mr. Deutsch built a talented finance and accounting organization at Xeris and played an instrumental role in Xeris's initial public offering, subsequent equity and debt financings, transition from a development-stage company to a commercial company, and business development pursuits.

Prior to Xeris, Mr. Deutsch served as vice president of business development at Baxter BioScience and Baxalta Incorporated following its spinoff from Baxter and head of business development and public-private partnerships for the intercontinental region at Baxalta and Shire plc following its acquisition of Baxalta. Mr. Deutsch also has held CFO and vice president of business and corporate development roles at Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and TLContact, Inc. and investment banking positions at healthcare-focused Vector Securities International, Inc. and Salomon Brothers.

Mr. Deutsch received a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mr. Deutsch added, “I’m excited to be joining Aerami Therapeutics. What the team has accomplished to date speaks to the potential of its drug-device combination product candidates and its expertise. I look forward to joining the Aerami team in its efforts to advance the development of inhaled therapeutics thereby providing patients with better alternatives for addressing significant unmet medical needs.”

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases. The Company’s lead development program is AER-901, a drug-device combination product candidate in Phase 1 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AER-901 is designed to improve drug uptake and deliver consistent, therapeutically effective, and well tolerated levels of a nebulized formulation of imatinib through once-a-day inhalation via the Fox® device, which is both 510(k) cleared and CE marked and which the company has licensed from Vectura Group plc. More information can be found at www.aerami.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Aerami’s product candidates, out-licensing arrangements, timing of clinical trials, the company’s business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements, including risks associated with the clinical development process and the ability to obtain funding to support planned clinical activities. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Aerami undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

