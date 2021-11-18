Herborium® Announces Crypto Currency Capabilities. Expands Revenue and Partnerships Potential. .

Houston, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 11/18/2021. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products with a strong records of efficacy and safety, (Botanical Therapeutics®), and personalized, interactive, medical needs driven content, announced today its capabilities to support the Crypto currency transactions with Bitcoin being the first one to be accepted

By supporting the use of Crypto-Currency Herborium joins a very diversified and growing number of American and international companies including Microsoft, AT&T, Burger King , Overstock, Gap, JC Penny and Norwegian Air to name just the few that either directly or indirectly use Bitcoin to facilitate their financial transactions. Herborium intends to embrace both, the Bitcoin credit card and potentially other types of Crypto Currency transactions to generate additional revenues, to be prepared for forthcoming international expansion and to facilitate potential partnerships with others forwards looking businesses.

Herborium’s core business model utilizes digital and internet based technologies to enrich and expand its customer base, the use of Crypto Currency is therefore a natural step and directly supports future growth. Today–it is possible to buy almost everything with Bitcoin and the further rise of Bitcoin and other digital currencies is both imminent and accelerating. By accepting Crypto-Currency the company is not only staying current with advances in business executions but also positions Herborium for additional revenues generating capabilities, while at the same time expanding its international presence and attracting global partners

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.

For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

