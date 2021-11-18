NMI Holdings, Inc. Named to Fortune’s List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), has been ranked 35th on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2021. The list ranks the top-performing publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ending on or before April 30, 2021. The company was also named to the Fortune list of 100 Fastest-Growing companies in 2020.



“We’re delighted to be recognized on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the second year in a row,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “We are leading with impact and have delivered standout performance for our customers, our high-quality insured portfolio and our financial results. Our talented and dedicated team has worked tirelessly to support lenders and borrowers through the pandemic, and their hard work has propelled our continued success.”

In Fortune’s analysis, NMI Holdings, Inc. delivered annualized revenue growth of 32% and earnings per share (EPS) growth of 63% through the three-year period ending March 31, 2021. The company ranked ninth on Fortune’s Fastest-Growing list in the Diversified Financial Services category.

Adam Pollitzer, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Being named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is a testament to the balance and success of National MI’s strategy – working to support our lender customers and their borrowers with a differentiated commitment and standard of service, while also driving responsible growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

