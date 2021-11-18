Feel Foods to Launch Plant-Based Foods E-Commerce Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. ("Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) announced today it is creating a new e-commerce platform with advanced logistics operations in time for the festive season.



Web developers ‘Able & Howe’ is designing the new e-commerce site with full e-commerce capabilities as well as state-of-the-art inventory control capabilities, ensuring operations are efficient, effective, and uninterrupted.

Prior to the upcoming holiday season and the launch of its e-commerce platform, Feel Foods is adding more fulfillment personnel and is ramping up production of its popular, 100% owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze ahead of anticipated increased demand for these products that are already available for purchase on multiple online marketplaces including: www.spud.ca, www.veganofoods.com, Vegan Supply online and www.farmtotablemarket.ca.

Shipping and logistics have been improved with new cold shipping units to ensure products reach consumers with maximum freshness and shelf life. Feel Foods investors, stakeholders and customers are encouraged to begin following Black Sheep at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any of the above online marketplaces to try Black Sheep unique products.

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, states: “The highly anticipated launch of our new e-commerce platform is an upcoming milestone for Feel Foods. This direct-to-consumer model is the most profitable sales channel in retail sales and allows us to scale up its distribution while controlling quality and reliability.

“Our Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze brand continues to grow its presence and distribution online as well as in stores and now available in over 70 grocery and food services locations throughout British Columbia. Our Cranberry Voursin is one of our best sellers and a perfect substitute to spreadable cheeses when entertaining this festive season. We are currently working on launching exciting new plant-based products for you to enjoy ahead of the holiday season this year.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2020 and 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Black Sheep “Cranberry Voursin” Spreadable Vegan Cheeze

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” (“Black Sheep”) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the Company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information on Black Sheep’s products and story, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, it is 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

