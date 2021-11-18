Consolidated Water to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Water Conference on December 6, 2021

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the Bank of America 2021 Water Conference being held virtually on December 6, 2021.



Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart, and executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, are scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference on December 6, 2021.

Management will discuss the company’s recently reported third quarter 2021 results and future growth opportunities, including expanding the company’s PERC Water subsidiary’s recurring revenue streams through additional water and wastewater facility operating and maintenance contracts.

Management will also discuss the anticipated positive impact of the reopening of tourism to the Cayman Islands on its retail water business.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Bank of America representative.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

CWCO@cma.team