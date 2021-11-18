Vinci Partners Announces Partnership for a New Strategy in the Renewable Energy Sector

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners”, "the Company," "we", "us", or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today a partnership with Gradiente Energias Renováveis S.A., a company focused on the renewable energy sector, that will be part of a new strategy to be managed by Vinci Partners’ Infrastructure segment.



The partnership has a pipeline for the development of three clean energy focused projects in Brazil, which together represent approximately R$2.5 billion in investments. The projects comprehend the construction of a solar power complex in the state of Bahia, consisting of two phases, and of a windfarm complex in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, both developed by Gradiente, a company within Grupo Electra.

José Guilherme Souza, partner and Head of Infrastructure for Vinci Partners, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Gradiente Energia, a company with an excellent management team with 20 years of experience in the sector. Through this partnership, we are establishing a new strategy within the Company’s ESG oriented investment opportunities, focused on renewables and the transition to a low carbon economy, which is an important milestone for us.”

Sergio Brandão, CEO for Gradiente, said, “This partnership is of enormous strategic significance for Gradiente, as we partner with such a world class investment house as Vinci Partners. It demonstrates Gradiente’s ability to develop quality renewable projects for mutual benefit and to meet Brazil’s growing clean energy needs.”

About Vinci Partners Infrastructure

Our infrastructure core plus strategy seeks to have exposure to real assets related to physical infrastructure, through investments in equity and debt instruments across several sectors, including but not limited to power generation and transmission, transportation and logistics, and water & sewage. The infrastructure team aims control or control-oriented positions in brownfield and greenfield opportunities and employs active hands-on management of assets and operations.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

