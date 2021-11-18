(LSPD) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss on Stock Purchased Between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Lightspeed Commerce Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, have until January 18, 2022, to seek counsel as lead plaintiff.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. There is no cost or obligation to you.



The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, among other things, overstating its customer count, GTV, and increase in ARPU, while concealing the Company's declining organic growth and business deterioration; (ii) Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company's various acquisitions; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lightspeed class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Lightspeed class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.