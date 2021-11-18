Bioventus to Expand Operations and Manufacturing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has signed a lease agreement to double its current operations and manufacturing space and relocate from its current facility in suburban Memphis. Bioventus expects to move its 116 employees into the new space in early Q3 of 2022 and add another 40 jobs in the next five years.



“As we revised our operational plan in alignment with the Company’s strategy, we determined that the expansion of our Memphis location would be required to manage our organic growth, vertical integration of key manufacturing capabilities and our additional growth through acquisitions,” said Miguel Beltran-Delgado, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bioventus. “We are very pleased we could identify and secure this new location, which is right across the way from our current site, minimizing the disruption to our employees and customers, while meeting our near and long term operations and manufacturing needs.”

The current location began operations in 2012 and the new facility will be located at 7101 Goodlett Farms Parkway in Cordova, TN. It includes approximately 90,000 total square feet of space and will feature approximately 55,000 square feet dedicated to light manufacturing and operations. The remaining 35,000 square feet will be developed for offices, conference rooms and shared workspaces.



Cushman & Wakefield│Commercial Advisors represented Bioventus on the lease for this new facility.

