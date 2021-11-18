Just in Time for Winter! Oatly Introduces New Frozen Oatly on a Stick. And Yeah, These Things Are Delicious

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, announced today the introduction of its latest product innovation, Oatly non-dairy frozen dessert bars (also lovingly referred to as, Oatly on a stick). The indulgent and delicious treats join a North American portfolio of Oatly frozen desserts that in less than two years, has become the number one oat-based ice cream brand1. Entering a frozen novelties category worth $5.4 billion in the U.S.2, Oatly non-dairy frozen dessert bars unlock a significant opportunity for people to continue making the switch to plant-based foods like oatmilk, which have a lower impact – on emissions and natural resources - than animal-based foods like cow’s milk.



“Our new non-dairy frozen dessert bars are fantastic, and I can’t wait for people to try them,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “We’re proving that oatmilk is not just for coffee, cereal or cooking, but can also be the foundation for great-tasting treats to be enjoyed during celebration moments or when a pick-me-up reward is needed. We are so proud of this product and are very excited to bring it to many frozen aisles across the country soon.”

Consumers continue to make the shift to plant-based options, and desserts are no exception. The plant-based ice cream category continues to expand, and more specifically, the ice cream bar category is set to eclipse ice cream pint sales in 20223. In the Plant-Based Ice Cream category (excluding sorbet), Oatly frozen dessert pints are leading the way4, ranking:

#1 Highest Velocity/Item Brand

#1 Fastest Growing Distribution Brand, among existing brands

#1 in Dollar Growth in Total US Food



Oatly’s new non-dairy frozen dessert bars will be available in four flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge, and Salted Caramel, in addition to a new Strawberry Swirl, all encased in a decadent chocolatey coating. The oatmilk-based frozen bars will feature the same recipe, consistency and delightful taste that Oatly fans have come to expect from the brand. Three ounces in size - slightly above industry average (providing those extra couple of bites that everyone wants) - the non-dairy frozen dessert bars will be available in three-count packs, with a suggested retail price of $5.99. Customers will be able to find Oatly non-dairy frozen dessert bars at more than 3,000 retail outlets through national and regional grocers including Target, Wegmans, Schnucks, Harris Teeter, Giant, Stop & Shop, Fresh Direct and more, beginning to hit shelves in December and throughout the first half of 2022.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

