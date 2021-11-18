Brillient Corporation Ranked Number 431 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation announced today it ranked 431 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Brillient grew 266% during this period.

Brillient's founder and chief executive officer, Sukumar Iyer, credits a passion for solving client problems using practical innovation and a committed and collaborative work culture focused on delivery excellence with the company's 266% revenue growth. He said, "I dedicate this award to our employees for making us brilliant each day and the trust and partnership of our clients in helping advance their mission."

"I dedicate this award to our employees for making us brilliant each day and the trust and partnership of our clients in helping advance their mission." - Sukumar Iyer, founder and chief executive officer

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

Brillient previously ranked 459 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2019.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

703-994-4232

Related Images











Image 1





CFO, Jill McFarlane and CDO, Richard Jacik with our Fast 500 award at the Deloitte Fast 500 award gala.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment