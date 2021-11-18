LegalZoom to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the No. 1 brand in online small business formations and a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Chief Executive Officer, Dan Wernikoff will present at:

Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 12:40 p.m. ET (9:40 a.m. PT).

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. ET (10:20 a.m. PT).

Chief Financial Officer, Noel Watson will present at:

Raymond James Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT).



Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the LegalZoom investor relations website at investors.legalzoom.com. Archived replays will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the presentations.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is the No. 1 brand in online business formation according to small business owners and is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. With its mission to democratize law, LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

