Seamless Shopping Without the Shrink: Nedap Announces New iD Cloud Loss Prevention Solution

Groenlo, The Netherlands, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today announces the launch of iD Cloud Loss Prevention, a cloud-based RFID solution that enables retailers to detect, quantify and prevent losses. This solution is part of Nedap's iD Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of SaaS solutions to create perfect inventory visibility.

iD Cloud Loss Prevention enables retailers and brands to track every unique item at critical areas in their stores, like at the point-of-sale or the store entrance and exit with the use of RFID technology. The smart algorithm of iD Cloud Loss Prevention can automatically detect suspicious events such as items leaving the store in bulk, items leaving outside of store opening hours or spotting items more likely to be stolen.

For loss prevention to be a true omnichannel enabler, it's key to look beyond single theft events. That's why the algorithm was designed to be able to recognize theft and fraud patterns over time. By knowing which items have a higher theft risk, retailers and brands can discover shrinkage trends that otherwise would have gone unnoticed and combat organized retail crime, theft and fraud. This allows retailers to introduce seamless shopping experiences for their customers like mobile checkouts, Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store (BOPIS) or receiptless returns without uncontrollable shrinkage levels.

"We envision that every retailer creates seamless shopping experiences without shrink. No loss, no matter where, should go unnoticed," said Oscar van den Broek, Managing Director of Nedap Retail. ''Today's shoppers demand a seamless shopping experience. In-store shopping should feel like online shopping: easy, fast and without any queues or barriers. Retailers that fail to bring this frictionless experience into their stores will lose customers and their stores will become increasingly irrelevant.''

To learn how retailers and brands can create seamless shopping experiences without shrink using iD Cloud Loss Prevention

