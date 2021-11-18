Hunker Debuts ‘The Hunker Newsstand’ This Holiday Season

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunker , one of the largest digital home publications in the US, will open ‘The Hunker Newsstand,’ the brand’s first experiential retail space, in Venice, Calif. November 16 - December 24. ‘The Hunker Newsstand’ brings to life the brand’s highly coveted holiday gift guide through a curated, innovative shopping experience, and marks the media brand’s first foray into retail for the holidays.



The newsstand will be open to the public and showcases a selection of editor-approved gifts for the home, including those featured in Hunker’s annual premium gift guide. Visitors will also be invited to relax, browse reading materials, and enjoy specialty food and beverages along with a few extra holiday surprises to celebrate the season.

Since opening the Hunker House in 2019, the digital media brand has utilized its brick-and-mortar space as a content studio and intimate event venue to create editorial content and welcome brand partners for premium content integrations, special events, and seasonal activations. As Hunker continues to grow its dedicated audience of over 10 million visitors per month, the home design publisher has cemented itself as one of the leading voices in design today.

“The newsstand has always been a place where the hyperlocal (a few neighboring blocks) intersects with the global (news and products from around the world). With the Hunker Newsstand, we’re reimagining this space as one that integrates the digital as well — an evolution of the classic newsstand that both preserves its original essence and makes it newly relevant for the way we live, get informed, and shop today,” says Eve Epstein, Hunker’s Editor-in-Chief. “We’re so excited to be working with some of our favorite brands to bring our community this beautiful selection of home-related gifts and entertaining products, and look forward to celebrating the festive season with all our Abbot Kinney neighbors.”

Brand partners include Bombay Sapphire, Brooklinen, Clevr Blends, ettitude, Fly by Jing, Food52, Haus, IQAir, Le Creuset, Moonshot, nutribullet, Pukka and Rifle Paper Co.

1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach, CA 90291

To learn more about The Hunker Newsstand and view store hours, visit www.hunker.com/newsstand .

About Hunker

Hunker is a fast-growing home design digital publisher dedicated to the idea that good design should be a part of everyday life. Featured in the inaugural “ Next Nouns ” list of brands and people shaping culture from creative agency 160over90, Hunker helps first-timers improve their homes – no expert needed – with inspiring home tours, practical solutions and design advice from real people. Since its launch in 2017, Hunker has been committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities by sharing the stories and personalities of those working to reverse economic inequity in the design space. To learn more about Hunker or for daily design inspiration, visit www.hunker.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

