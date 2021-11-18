Internal Laser-Induced Damage Threshold (LIDT) Testing lets Edmund Optics® Guarantee and Improve LIDT Specifications

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has constructed an in-house laser damage testing lab to verify that laser optics will function as intended in customers' laser applications. This internal testing allows Edmund Optics to provide guaranteed laser-induced damage threshold (LIDT) specifications and fine tune processes to manufacture higher-LIDT optics.

The LIDT lab features a high-power Nd:YAG laser with the options to test optical components at wavelengths of 1064nm, 532nm, 355nm, and 266nm for nanosecond pulse durations. Future investments in additional pulse durations and wavelengths are planned. The lab is run by Dr. Matthew Dabney, a Principal Laser Engineer at Edmund Optics. Dr. Dabney has over 30 years of experience researching how lasers interact with different materials. He is the author of over 30 published papers on topics including pulsed laser deposition of novel transparent conducting oxides, laser nucleation and growth of silicon, the safe use of Class 4 lasers in industrial settings, and developing a robust LIDT testbed.

This in-house testing enhances Edmund Optics' internal manufacturing and coating of laser optics. In addition to testing products, the LIDT lab is playing a role in updating ISO 21254, the international standard for laser-induced damage specification. More details on the development of the LIDT testbed can be found in a recorded webinar by Dr. Matthew Dabney. For additional information on Edmund Optics' laser optics capabilities, visit www.edmundoptics.com/LO.

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942.

