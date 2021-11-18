Context Labs Announces Chris Berry Joins as Director of Project Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Labs announced today that Chris Berry, an expert in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), has joined the team as Director of Project Management for ESG and financial markets.

Berry joins Context Labs as a senior leader focused on driving the expansion of the company's Immutably™ enterprise data fabric and Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™) offering into the marketplace.

"Chris is an exceptional leader and communicator with deep knowledge of the rapidly evolving ESG landscape and environmental attribute markets. Chris has distinguished himself as someone that understands both the buyer and supplier forces driving carbon markets and climate change mitigation strategies. The Context Labs team is fortunate to be adding talent like Chris's to continue to drive our product positioning and execution to the next level," stated Mark McDivitt, COO of Context Labs.

Berry joins Context Labs after an almost 10-year tenure at State Street, where he most recently served as Global Head of ESG Product and was the founder and inaugural chair of State Street's Environmental Sustainability Employee Network. He holds a B.A. from Bates College and the SASB Fundamentals of Sustainable Accounting (FSA) credential.

"The people, expertise, and philosophy at Context Labs perfectly position the company at the intersection of finance, climate, and technology. We continue to see unprecedented demand for transparency, accessibility, and trust in ESG and global environmental attribute markets. I'm thrilled to work with such a dynamic and experienced team to bring these changes to fruition," Chris added.

Context Labs' mission is to build the world's trusted software platform and set the standard for trusted data and analytics to enable the accelerated deployment of trillions in capital targeted at addressing the climate crisis.

About Context Labs

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted insights. Its purpose is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform for asset grade data, using its ImmutablyTM Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, and AI-driven asset grade analytics, for context-driven insights. With its subsidiary company, Spherical|Analytics, it is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as asset grade data (AGD) to provide insights and solutions through asset grade analytics (AGA) that informs markets.

