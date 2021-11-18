Former Hotwire PR Exec Andy West Joins Rally Point Public Relations As Senior Advisor Focused on Growth and Expansion

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After experiencing a year of double-digit growth across the board, Rally Point Public Relations (Rally Point) has brought on seasoned public relations agency executive Andy West as a senior advisor. West will work with the agency’s management team to leverage momentum, maximize growth, and drive expansion.

Rally Point, which was started in 2014 by former broadcast journalists John Cook and Dorian Langlais, has progressed from a two-person consultancy to a full-service B2B PR firm with 15 employees and a $2 million run rate.

Says Cook, “We are so pleased to work with Andy as we embark on another set of aggressive growth plans at Rally Point. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience from his years as an agency executive, but he is a great mentor and advocate. He’s also a fantastic person and a wonderful addition to the Rally Point family.”

West, through his consultancy, WestofCenter, supports ambitious agencies in achieving high-performance business outcomes by providing hands-on strategic advice based on more than 20-years of business development, marketing, agency, and client management experience. Prior to setting up Westofcenter, Andy was Chief Development Officer for Hotwire, one of the world’s leading technology communications firms. A long-time advocate for measurement and evaluation, Andy sits on the Board of AMEC and is a regular speaker and commentator on the PR industry.

Adds West, “I see Rally Point on the cusp of a big future, transitioning from a consultancy to a full-fledged firm, with long-term retainer clients, and a talented team distributed across the U.S. I look forward to helping shape the next period of growth.”

Rally Point specializes in financial services and fintech, crypto/digital assets, proptech, data and AI, advertising/marketing and media, retail and lifestyle tech, with a focus on deep storytelling through media strategy and execution, content creation, and thought leadership.

ABOUT RALLY POINT PUBLIC RELATIONS

Rally Point Public Relations is a global strategic communications consultancy founded in 2014 by former business journalists Managing Partners John Cook and Dorian Langlais. With a deep understanding of storytelling and today’s 24/7 news cycle, Rally Point’s journalistic approach informs every engagement. Rally Point specializes in a range of B2B categories. From strategic positioning and narrative development to media outreach, relationship-building, and elevated thought leadership, Rally Point builds high visibility campaigns for brands on the move. For more information about Rally Point, please visit www.rallypoint.pr.

