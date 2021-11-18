Intuition College Savings Solutions Announces Partnership With Maryland 529 to Serve as Program Manager for the Maryland Senator Edward J. Kasemeyer Prepaid College Trust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuition College Savings Solutions (Intuition) is proud to announce its partnership with Maryland 529 to manage the Maryland Prepaid College Trust (MPCT). Starting November 1, Intuition began serving as the Program Manager of the MPCT, bringing account holders new features and significant enhancements to their online account access driven by Align529™, Intuition's innovative, 529 focused technology platform. The MPCT was launched in 1998 and has been managed solely by the State agency, Maryland 529, since 2001. More information on Maryland 529 and the MPCT is available on their website, maryland529.com.

Align529™ will revolutionize how MPCT customers interact with and transact on their accounts. Intuition is looking forward to continuing to enhance the customer experience long after the transition. The most impactful enhancements directly following the transition include:

Interactive, intuitive online enrollment with no fee

Online benefit claims with a significant decrease in processing time

Ability to upload requests with a simple login

Paperless statements and electronic delivery

Access to view plan information including past statements, tax documents, and benefit claims status

Safeguarding security protocols with multipoint identity verification for account access

Intuition created Align529™ as a cutting-edge gateway to modernize and simplify the administration of any 529 program - including prepaid, savings and ABLE plans - on a single integrated platform. Align529™ offers customer enrollment and account management for 529 plans in real time, deploying a single sign-on and global solutions to centralize the management of 529 program(s). "We are excited to partner with Maryland 529 and to integrate the MPCT Program into our proprietary 529 platform, Align529™," said Michael Dunlop, CEO of Intuition.

As the longest standing 529 plan administrator in the country, Intuition is focused on providing state-of-the-art online solutions and technology for the industry. "Our technology draws on 30+ years of experience and is driven by our Vision: To provide the best innovative online experience and customer support in the 529 industry. We look forward to offering MPCT customers an enhanced user-experience and increased online functionality," said Dunlop. "This launch follows a year of planning, training, programming, and testing. Our goal is to help more Maryland families save for their education."

About Intuition College Savings Solutions

Intuition is the leading provider in the 529 industry, focused exclusively on development of premiere solutions for 30+ years. Our team of experts, coupled with Align529™ - our proprietary, adaptable platform - is core to our Vision, "To provide the best innovative online experience and customer support in the 529 industry." Intuition currently administers twelve 529 plans with over a million accounts from offices in Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Florida.

About Maryland 529

Maryland 529 offers two affordable and flexible 529 plans to help families save for the future cost of education, as well as the Maryland ABLE program to save disability-related expenses. The Maryland Senator Edward J. Kasemeyer Prepaid College Trust allows families to save for tomorrow's tuition at today's prices. The Maryland Senator Edward J. Kasemeyer College Investment Plan is managed by T. Rowe Price, and offers multiple investment portfolios with contribution amounts as low as $25. The Maryland ABLE program allows individuals with disabilities to save money and pay for qualified disability-related expenses without jeopardizing State or federal means-tested benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.

