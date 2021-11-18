Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards Lists Liveops as the 6th Fastest-Growing and the 19th Top Private Company in the State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of skilled virtual workforces for contact center services, today announced it was named to the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards list of the Top Private and Fastest Growing Companies. Liveops was ranked the 6th Fastest-Growing and the 19th Top Private Company.



Each year, The Phoenix Business Journal honors the top 50 private businesses as well as the top 25 fastest-growing. The Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) awards program is intended to honor both large and small privately-owned companies that make a significant contribution to the strength and the growth of the local economy. Winners are ranked according to revenue growth, taking into consideration both dollar and percentage increases. The ACE awards also recognize businesses that have made a positive influence on the local community.

“We’re proud to be part of the Arizona business community by bringing more flexible work opportunities to our state,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “Today’s workers are demanding more flexible remote work, and since our inception, Liveops has provided meaningful virtual opportunities to thousands of people across the U.S. We exist to improve people’s lives and attribute our success to living our purpose every day.”

Liveops growth comes as a result of increased demand for virtual contact center services. The company’s unique ability to attract and retain the right agent profile through digital transformation and optimization of the agent experience continues to fuel company momentum and satisfy the needs of enterprise organizations.

Over the past 18 months, Liveops has invested heavily in a digital transformation of the agent journey to ensure their experience is friction-free resulting in exceptional customer service for our clients. “We understand that productive and satisfied agents deliver exceptional service to customers,” said Katie Bapple, Senior Director of Agent Experience at Liveops.

Additionally, Liveops has been honored with the following industry and growth awards over the last calendar year:

Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Selected as a 2021 Stevie Awards Bronze Winner for the "Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year" category.

for the "Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year" category. Placed 3rd in the FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021.

Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021. Awarded Phoenix Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places Work , further validating Liveops’ position as a leader in operating a virtual workforce and providing flexible, safe opportunities for agents nationwide.

About Liveops

Liveops is a virtual contact center offering an agile on-demand, skilled network of onshore virtual independent contractor agents for all customer service and sales needs. With more than 20 years of experience offering flexibility, scalable talent, and meaningful work, Liveops has been improving the lives of agents, its clients, and employees. The Liveops Virtual Flex model has reimagined customer success and engagement for more than 400 organizations across service industries such as retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, travel and hospitality, and government. Liveops delivers superior customer experiences, faster program readiness, and increased revenue compared with traditional contact centers or other work-from-home models. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

