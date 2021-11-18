Sumo Logic Delivers DevOps Observability to Development Teams with New Integrations for End-to-End Software Delivery

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today introduced new integrations with CircleCI and GitLab designed to help development teams build, run and measure the health of the entire software delivery lifecycle.



The Sumo Logic Software Development Optimization (SDO) solution makes it easy to democratize and unify fragmented data generated by tools used to build and deliver software. With these new integrations, CircleCI and GitLab customers get the visibility they need to measure and manage the software development and delivery process.

Development teams can collaborate better and garner insight to make data-driven decisions that improve performance to:

Optimize builds and deployments - In a single view, know which builds and deployments take the longest, which fail more frequently and which teams deploy more often.

- In a single view, know which builds and deployments take the longest, which fail more frequently and which teams deploy more often. Balance resources - Track issues opened, closed and reopened in a given time period. See the breakdown of issues by severity or priority to ensure engineering resources are properly assigned.

- Track issues opened, closed and reopened in a given time period. See the breakdown of issues by severity or priority to ensure engineering resources are properly assigned. Identify bottlenecks - Get instant visibility into the rate and status of merge requests, as well as associated pipelines. Be able to act on stalled merge requests or failed pipelines that are slowing work velocity.



“At CircleCI, we focus on helping our customers improve how they build and deliver modern, distributed applications while dealing with more complexity than ever. The native support for CircleCI’s CI/CD platform in the Sumo Logic Software Development Optimization solution enables them to benchmark their performance against industry-standard metrics and use those insights to achieve a new level of DevOps maturity.” Tom Trahan, VP Business Development, CircleCI





"Continuous visibility of CI/CD pipelines has shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have for development teams," said Michael Marfise, General Manager & Vice President, Product Growth, Sumo Logic. “Reducing build issues, improving velocity, and optimizing deployments are critical to delivering reliable digital experiences. The Sumo Logic SDO solution, with new integrations for CircleCI and GitLab, enables organizations to achieve full pipeline observability in minutes with out-of-the-box dashboards and data analytics." Michael Marfise, GM & VP, Product Growth, Sumo Logic





“In order to keep up with our customer’s needs, it’s important for us to maintain a culture of continuous improvement and quality in our development and delivery processes. With the GitLab app in Sumo Logic, not only can we collect and visualize the performance of our repos, pipeline runs, deployments, and more, but we can correlate that data with critical signals for test, quality, and security in our DevOps toolchain. Together we can rapidly identify and resolve inefficiencies.” Andy Markham, VP Product Management at Sauce Labs, a GitLab customer



The CircleCI app is available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog today.

is available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog today. The GitLab app is available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog today.

