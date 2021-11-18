Polyimide Film Market Size to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.6%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polyimide film market generated $1.7 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $3.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in demand for polyimide film from the electronic sector and rise in demand from the aerospace sector propel the global polyimide films market growth. On the other hand, high production costs hamper the market progress. On the contrary, launch of transparent polyimide films with a flexible substrate creates positive market opportunities.

COVID-19 scenario:

The key end-users of polyimide films such as aerospace, electronics, automotive, labeling, and solar are negatively impacted due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the supply-demand gap. Moreover, the export of electronic products such as wires, cables, and semiconductors has declined attributed to disrupted supply chain.

Many electronics companies have closed or halted their operations and many countries have restricted international transportation and trade activities, affecting the consumption of polyimide films among the number of end-use sectors.

Drop in the income of customers and restrictions on foreign trips have affected the demand for polyimide films from the aerospace market.

COVID-19 has halted several aircraft manufacturing projects. This has dropped the demand for polyimide films.

However, the polyimide film market is anticipated to recover rapidly due to an increase in dependency on the electronic sector which is a major end-user of polyimide films.

The report segments the global polyimide film market on the basis of application, end-use, and region.

Based on application, the flexible printed circuits segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments including flexible printed circuits, pressure-sensitive tapes, wire & cable, specialty fabricated products, and others.

Based on end-use, the electronics segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as labeling, aerospace, automotive, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global polyimide film market analyzed in the report include Chemical Industries Ltd., FLEXcon Company Inc., DuPont, Kaneka Corporation, KOLON Industries, Saint Gobain, SHINMAX Technology Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and UBE Industries Ltd.

