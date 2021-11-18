Woodward Pharma Services Selects Indegene Co-Promotion To Grow Its Revenue And Enhance The Brand Experience

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward Pharma Services LLC, a Michigan-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced a partnership with Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider for the support of AcipHex® (rabeprazole sodium delayed-release tablets).

AcipHex® is a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) that works by reducing gastric acid secretion and is indicated for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which affects up to 20% of adults in the United States. It is also used to treat duodenal ulcers, and in combination with antibiotics, to treat Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a bacterial infection in the stomach.

Woodward selected Indegene for its deep healthcare expertise, its flexible and capital-efficient commercial model, and its centers of excellence that have proven to deliver meaningful outcomes. Woodward will leverage Indegene’s advanced omnichannel capabilities, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve product awareness and engagement. Indegene will also lead the strategic brand planning and execution for Woodward and leverage its proprietary insights of >1.8 million US healthcare professionals (HCPs) to promote and manage the brand through digital channels.

Nirav Patel, President of Woodward said, “We have been closely working with Indegene’s team for the past few months and are excited about the unique capabilities and omnichannel expertise they bring to the table. For over 20 years, AcipHex® has played an important role in serving the needs of patients who are prescribed PPIs. As a delayed-release product, we also know there are many who prefer and trust the brand. By leveraging the latest AI-driven solutions, Indegene will help educate consumers and physicians alike about the benefits and value of AcipHex®, including a co-pay program available on www.aciphex.com.”

Timothy Moore, SVP, Indegene Emerging Biotech said, “We are delighted to contribute to Woodward’s mission to better serve patients and provide exceptional value and customer experience. Increasingly, life sciences brands are engaging healthcare practitioners through a digital-first omnichannel approach and Woodward’s initiative is a bold step in this direction. We are honored to play our part in Woodward’s commercial and marketing acceleration.”

About Woodward Pharma Services LLC

Woodward Pharma Services LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, licensing, and commercializing branded and generic prescription drugs for the U.S. Market. Woodward has a diverse portfolio of products distributed across multiple channels.

