Physician Growth Partners Advises Colorado Springs Urological Associates in Definitive Agreement With Solaris Health

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to announce Colorado Springs Urological Associates and its affiliated businesses (collectively "CSUA" or the "Company") have entered into a definitive agreement to join Solaris Health ("Solaris"), the largest urological services provider in the United States.

CSUA is the result of a coalition of two top-rated urology practices, dating back over five decades, providing services in the Southern Colorado market. The Company has since cemented its place as the top urologic care provider within their market.

Nine shareholders spearhead the clinical operations of CSUA, inclusive of the management and oversight of a broad service line offering, including comprehensive medical and surgical urology, in-house pharmaceutical dispensary, amongst other ancillary service offerings in the Company's state-of-the-art facilities. CSUA's clinical network exceeds 15 providers across two facilities, with nearly 50 support staff across the scope of the business.

PGP served as the exclusive advisor to CSUA, as they evaluated strategic options, ultimately leading to the partnership with Solaris Health, with the goal of further developing a leading urological platform in the mountain and pacific regions of the United States.

Speaking on the CSUA transaction process and overall experience, Jeff Moody, Market President of Colorado Springs Urological Associates, added, "Negotiation in a business transaction is not a one-day event. Over several months, PGP conveyed our practice's financial value during the twists and turns of a negotiated deal. Our PGP advisors facilitated the business deal and represented our interests very well during the process."

Dave Garrett, CEO of CSUA, commented, "The staff at Physician Growth Partners has the experience and resources that helped us secure a deal with the right business partner. PGP understands the market and has the business-selling experience to obtain the best price and financial terms for the practice. PGP shouldered significant heavy-lifting of the sale process, allowing my management team to focus on their day-to-day responsibilities and minimize distractions. We could not have completed the transaction without PGP."

Robert Aprill, Managing Director of Physician Growth Partners, added, "It was a pleasure working with Dave and all the Partners at CSUA. Their partnership with Solaris will further solidify the group as the clinically dominant provider of urological services in Southern Colorado."

Michael Kroin, Managing Partner of Physician Growth Partners, concluded, "We were fortunate to represent Colorado Springs in their partnership with Solaris. From the outset, our client knew Solaris was the right match but trusted our ability to navigate a process to ensure they would achieve an optimal outcome. We are confident that this relationship will be successful for years to come."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a boutique healthcare service platform dedicated to advising physician practices in transactions with private equity. They create value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing an optimal outcome for their clients.

