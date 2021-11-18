CooperCompanies Announces Executive Management Changes

Dan McBride to Take on Expanded Responsibilities as EVP, Chief Operating Officer

Jerry Warner Promoted to President, CooperVision

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced two senior leadership changes that will enable the company to maximize current and future opportunities. Effective February 1, 2022, Dan McBride, Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Operating Officer of CooperCompanies, will take on additional responsibilities that span the organization. In conjunction with this move, Jerry Warner EVP, Americas and Global Commercial Functions of CooperVision, will be promoted to President of CooperVision, effective February 1, 2022.

“We have a multifaceted, global organization that’s only getting bigger and stronger,” said Al White, CooperCompanies President and CEO. “Both our businesses – vision and women’s health – are actively creating new categories and expanding around the world. Dan has the experience and vision to help guide our dynamic growth, and Jerry has the leadership strengths and industry relationships that are critical to CooperVision’s continued success.”

In his expanded role, Mr. McBride will continue to be responsible for CooperVision while also assuming global leadership for human resources and legal, in addition to assuming a more active role in corporate strategy. Mr. McBride has been with Cooper for more than 16 years, having served as EVP, Chief Operating Officer at CooperCompanies since 2013, and President of CooperVision since 2014.

In his new role as President of CooperVision, Mr. Warner will oversee all worldwide functions within the CooperVision business unit and continue to report to Mr. McBride. Mr. Warner has extensive experience in the vision care industry. Over the past ten years at CooperVision, he has held a variety of marketing, commercial and strategic leadership roles. Before joining CooperVision in 2012, he spent 11 years at Bausch + Lomb in product marketing and management.

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .