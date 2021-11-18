Telecure Technologies Inc. Announces Appointment of Josh Rosenberg as Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Josh Rosenberg as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Rosenberg has previously served on Telecure’s Board of Directors and has been instrumental in the development of Telecure as a business since its inception.

“I look forward to bringing my leadership experience from the various Executive leadership positions and my collective board experience to the team,” said Josh Rosenberg. “As the Healthcare industry evolves in the United States and globally Telecure is going to provide a consistent and holistic approach to healthcare across all of its providers. I believe the Company has assembled an incredible team with technology that is going to change the way consumers receive care, I look forward to leveraging my executive leadership experience in growing the business.“

Mr. Rosenberg is a seasoned corporate executive with a proven track record in building high performing teams, leading healthy growth from both Fortune 100 CPG to start ups. Josh led the successful buyout of Accent Food Services and led the company through a smooth change of control with private equity ownership and management, ultimately spearheading a major strategic shift in customer strategy and company culture which resulted in Accent progressing from a single state operator to one of the largest multi-state operations in the Unattended Retail Industry.

During Josh’s six years at the helm, the company grew top line revenue by more than six-fold, expanded operations to cover 11 U.S. states, and grew to encompass more than 600 associates, 30,000 customers, and the service of more than 1,200,000 customers a day. The company achieved nearly a 14x’s multiple at exit.

“The selection of Josh as our Chairman was not a difficult one for our board,” said Adan Malik, Director & CEO of Telecure. “His experience in both public and private sector, past Chair experience, and consistent demonstration of both his passion and commitment to govern our board, while leveraging his previous experience to assist both the public market, as well as our management teams success is critical in our early stages as a company.”

Mr. Rosenberg was also an Executive in the Coca-Cola System, where he led a non-traditional route to market for the foodservice division of the Coca-Cola Company after heading their $700 million, multi‐channel business. Over a progressive 18-year career, Josh rose through the ranks of the Coca Cola System, starting as a merchandiser and holding roles in sales, operations, commercial strategy, and call center management.

Josh holds a Marketing degree from Madison University, completed the KPMG QuantumShift ‘Most Promising Top 40 Entrepreneurs Program’, as well as the ‘Power of Listening Leadership Program’ at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and Cornell University. Josh’s honors include being named the National Automatic Merchandising Associations’ (“NAMA”) ‘2016 Person of the Year’ and Automatic Merchandisers’ Magazine’s ‘2015 Pro to Know’.

Josh serves on several various public and private Boards of Directors, including NAMA as Chair Elect, United Strategies Group as Executive Director, and, previously, Accent Food Services as CEO/Chairman.

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDr™ and FindingDr™.

