Camilo Concha Named Chapter Chair of YPO Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camilo Concha, a prominent local entrepreneur and LendingUSA founder, CEO, and chairman of the board, has been named chapter chair of YPO Beverly Hills for 2021 through 2022. Concha has previously served as vice-chair. "As the first Latino appointed as chair of the Beverly Hills chapter, it is an incredible honor and responsibility. I'm following a long line of great leaders," says Concha.

Concha has been a member of YPO Beverly Hills since 2009 and credits his success in business to his longstanding involvement with the organization. He has received multiple awards from YPO International, the most recent being Best of the Best Pacific Region Chapter Retreat.

Founded in 1950, YPO is a global leadership community that brings together chief executives who share the belief that the world needs better leaders who are also better human beings. The members of the organization are exceptional people who have proven their leadership qualities at a young age. Diverse, inclusive, and dedicated to promoting business as a force for good, YPO encourages its associates to share, learn, mentor, and improve both on a professional and a personal level so that they can help transform the world for the better. With chapters across 142 countries, the organization boasts more than 30,000 members whose companies employ a combined 22 million people and generate an aggregate $9 trillion in revenue.

Concha began his journey as a business leader in 1999 with the founding of his first company, Attorney Search Network. Today, this state bar-certified attorney referral service is one of the nation's largest of its kind. Concha went on to found LendingUSA, a point-of-need financing platform that offers innovative financing solutions to consumers and serves over 10,000 merchants nationwide. He heads LendingUSA as its CEO and chairman of the board. Concha is also a co-founder and board member of Bitcoin IRA, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency retirement platform.

As for his goals in his new role as chapter chair, Concha has a vision of reconnection for the chapter and is planning a robust series of in-person networking and development events, given the disruption and impact the pandemic has had on its members and their families.

For further information or to get in contact with Camilo Concha, please reach out directly at concha.camilo@gmail.com.

