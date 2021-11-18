Personal Finance App Uthrive Launches to Help Consumers Get the Most out of their Credit Card Rewards and Cash Back Programs

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit card issuers spend billions of dollars in rewards points and cash back offers to entice consumers into using their credit cards, yet consumers fail to take advantage of rewards and cash back either because they aren’t aware of what’s offered or because they are using the wrong credit cards.



Newly launched personal finance app Uthrive changes the paradigm and offers consumers a digitally-delivered and hyper-personalized advice platform based on a consumer’s spending habits. Uthrive also let’s credit card users know their best card to use in “two taps” at popular merchants in-store or online.

Uthrive is the first and only personal finance app to generate customized recommendations as opposed to general advice offered by blogs.

“Even the most sophisticated spenders often fail to take advantage of the rewards programs that are offered through the current credit cards in their wallet. There are just so many choices,” said Sameer Gupta, founder and CEO of Uthrive. “By using Uthrive, consumers get the information they need to make the right choices when at the register or shopping online. It’s no longer a guessing game.”

According to a recent study from NerdWallet, U.S. consumers miss out on approximately $22 billion in credit card rewards each year, and on individual basis often miss out on as much as $450. Uthrive puts this money into a consumer's pocket.

Before launching Uthrive, Gupta worked at American Express for over nine years across credit card strategy and product innovation, including most recently leading a team to develop digital personal finance tools for the company’ current and prospective card holders. Uthrive’s leadership team also includes executives and advisors from leading companies across the consumer credit and financial technology industries.

Uthrive is now available for free via all the major app store platforms including App Store and Google Play as well as online at uthrive.club .

About Uthrive

Developed by experts from the consumer credit and fintech industries, Uthrive, Inc. is an early-stage startup that offers hyper-personalized advice based on consumers’ spending habits that can’t be provided by news articles or travel blogs. Uthrive lets consumers know their best card to use in two taps, at popular merchants wherever you happen to be.

When you make the right credit card decisions, Uthrive!

Uthrive Key Features

Rewards

View rewards that you earned and missed across your cards including both cash back and travel rewards based on your transactions



Advice

Personalized advice on how to optimize rewards

Custom advice based on expected future spending

Personalized new card recommendations based on your spending habits and credit profile



Best card to use

Know the best card to use in two taps, at millions of online or in-store merchants including at places near you



Alerts

Shopping, travel, or groceries - Uthrive alerts you when you use the wrong card. Relax, we’ve got your back



Track welcome offer progress

Track progress towards qualifying for welcome offers





Contact: Jason Steele

Uthrive, Inc.

Ph# 720-465-4131

Email: Jason@uthrive.club

