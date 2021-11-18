Sports Illustrated Announces Annual 'Sports Illustrated Awards' Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together; Live From Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Illustrated today announced the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards (The SI Awards) Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion. Broadcasting in front of a live audience from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, The SI Awards will bring thousands of people together in celebration of the year in sports on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will be highlighted by a live reveal of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year in addition to recognizing notable athletes, teams and sports moments that made the year memorable.

Tickets cost $155, $105 and $75 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. ET. Venue presale tickets are available beginning today at noon ET through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Facebook and Twitter pages. The SI Awards will stream live on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on official Sports Illustrated social channels, via LiveXLive and on SportsIllustratedAwards.com. For more information on tickets, please visit SportsIllustratedAwards.com. Additional fees may apply.

The Sports Illustrated Awards Program:

Sportsperson of the Year (Presented by FTX)

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Sportskid of The Year

Female/Male Athlete of the Year (Presented by U.S. Polo Assn.)

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year (Presented by Emsculpt Neo)

Nominees: Ja'Marr Chase, Wander Franco, Emma Raducanu and LaMelo Ball

Hometown Hero (Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together)

Team of the Year (Presented by Vitacost)

Nominees: Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Sky, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Lightning

Play of the Year (Presented by Alkaline88)

Nominees: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs' Final Four buzzer-beater vs. UCLA; Marshall's Jamil Roberts' OT goal to win school's first men's soccer title; Jordan Spieth's incredible blind Ryder Cup flop shot; and South Dakota's tip-drill "Hail Mary" on the final play to beat rival SD State

Best Dressed (Presented by JCPenney)

Nominees: Travis Kelce, Ashlyn Harris, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Herro

Gamer of The Year (Presented by Arcade1Up)

Nominees: Kyler Murray, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Neymar

"We're so excited to be back in person for The SI Awards at its new home at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino," said Marc Rosen, President, ABG Entertainment. "We are looking forward to celebrating a memorable year in sports and honoring the best athletes, teams and moments that defined 2021."

"It is an honor to partner with Sports Illustrated to host this star-studded event at Hard Rock Live in the iconic Guitar Hotel," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "In a year when sports, music and entertainment have continued to serve an important role in bringing people together, we look forward to celebrating some of the best moments that 2021 had to offer."

The most prestigious honor in all of sports media, Sportsperson of the Year is an annual award given to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character, and performance. Dating back to 1954, past winners that have joined the event include LeBron James, Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, Megan Rapinoe, Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali and many more. For the first time, this year's winner will be revealed live on the broadcast during the awards ceremony. Sports Illustrated's December issue spotlighting the 2021 Sportsperson of the Year goes on sale on newsstands Dec. 16. The cover will be available digitally following the reveal during the live broadcast.

Sports Illustrated and SI.com are operated by The Arena Group. "Every year since 1954, the editors of Sports Illustrated have chosen a Sportsperson of the Year, and those honorees comprise one of the most exclusive clubs in sports," said Stephen Cannella, Sports Illustrated's co-Editor in Chief. "We can't wait to welcome the newest member and celebrate other elite athletes who made this such a memorable sports year. This will truly be a special evening."

In honor of this year's National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Pepsi Stronger Together is giving away 500 free tickets to The Sports Illustrated Awards to active-duty U.S. military personnel, members of the U.S. military reserves and veterans. Each military member and veteran will have the ability to collect up to four tickets for themselves and three guests. The attendees will get their own designated section at the event and be highlighted throughout the show as a thank you for their service. For those hometown heroes looking to take part in this offer, visit SportsIllustratedAwards.com/PepsiStrongerTogether for more information on how to sign up and claim tickets.

"When it comes to community impact, there's no such thing as too little or too much — all of it has the potential to make a difference. I'm thrilled to present this year's Hometown Hero award on behalf of Pepsi Stronger Together to honor those on stage while also celebrating the many heroes of our military forces across the country," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA).

FTX has partnered with The Sports Illustrated Awards for the ultimate sports sweepstakes. Starting today, sports fans everywhere have the opportunity to sign up to win a flyaway to attend the SI Awards and a free Bitcoin. The package includes (2) roundtrip tickets to the Sports Illustrated Awards inclusive of (2) VIP tickets, (1) hotel room, and meet-and-greet with some of the greatest athletes in the world. Sign up today by visiting SportsIllustratedAwards.com/FTX.

FTX, a leading cryptocurrency and assets platform, is proud to present the most prestigious award of the evening: Sportsperson of the Year. As a company focused on trust, innovation, and a willingness to succeed, FTX is proud to support the Sports Illustrated Awards and this year's Sportsperson — honoring this year's winner as an athlete who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance. Guests that attend the event will also receive an exclusive Sports Illustrated Awards NFT through FTX US NFT Marketplace to commemorate the event.

Fashion is an important element to all awards shows, and JCPenney has partnered with The Sports Illustrated Awards to create the show's first official half-time fashion show highlighting sport-inspired street styles. Additionally, for the second year, JCPenney will be the presenter of the Best Dressed Award.

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and supporter of female and male athletes around the world, is partnering with The Sports Illustrated Awards to present this year's momentous Athlete of the Year Award. As a global, sport-inspired apparel, footwear and accessory brand that contributes to the development and empowerment of polo players and other athletes, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to honor those special athletes who have excelled in their respective sports and strive to inspire others.

Arcade1Up is very excited to partner with Sports Illustrated to present the inaugural Gamer of the Year Award at The Sports Illustrated Awards. Arcade1Up is honored to support an institution that has been recognizing the height of achievement in sports on and off the field, for decades. Arcade1Up is looking forward to helping bring the competitive spirit onto the stage with a special arcade gaming moment you won't want to miss.

Vitacost.com, leading online retailer of organic, natural and eco-friendly health and wellness products, is thrilled to be this year's presenting sponsor of the "Team of the Year" award. For 27 years, Vitacost has valued wellness for everyone with the broadest assortment and lowest prices on healthy living essentials that empower athletes and fans around the globe to perform at their peak.

Breakthroughs don't happen by accident. They happen with persistence, dedication, hard work, and a desire to become a stronger and more confident you. Whether you wish to kick-start your fitness routine or want to obtain a competitive edge, Emsculpt Neo can build muscle, burn fat and deliver the rough equivalent of 12-16 weeks of HIIT training over four sessions. Sounds too good to be true, but it's not. It's a breakthrough and that is why Emsculpt Neo is honored to present the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award.

"The Alkaline Water Company is pleased to be the exclusive bottled water sponsor of The Sports Illustrated Awards and the 'Smooth Play of the Year' presented by Shaquille O'Neal," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "We're excited to support ABG Entertainment and our Brand Ambassador Shaquille for this special event. On behalf of the Alkaline Water Company and all our employees, I wish the best of luck to the athletes and hope that all the VIPs and influencers in attendance enjoy their Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® provided for the evening."

For exclusive updates, visit si.com/sportsperson and follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Tune into the free global broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 7, starting at 8 p.m. ET streaming on Sports Illustrated social channels. The broadcast will also be simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more. The SI Awards are produced by ABG Entertainment and Medium Rare.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media outlet brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles, up-to-date news and game-day stats on SI.com, social media and the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tix, a fan ticketing platform for sports and entertainment events and SI Sportsbook, the most trusted platform in sports betting, which recently launched in Colorado with more states to follow. Sports Illustrated Studios translates the biggest and most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports into long-form film, television and audio content. The franchise brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sports Illustrated Awards, The Party, and Club SI. For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About ABG Entertainment

ABG Entertainment offers unparalleled storytelling through long-form and short-form content, live event production, hospitality and immersive experiences in collaboration with the world's most influential creators, distributors, brands and artists. ABG Entertainment is a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and owner of a portfolio of iconic and renowned brands that generate more than $14 billion in retail sales worldwide. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

About Medium Rare

Focused at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, Medium Rare partners with athletes, celebrities, and brands to build iconic media properties. Medium Rare is the creator and producer of Webby Award-winning brands including The SHAQ Bowl, Shaq's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, SHAQ vs GRONK, and more. Medium Rare was founded by Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman, who were recently honored with 4X Webby Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, and Pollstar's Next Gen Impact. Learn more at www.Medium-Rare.com.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000-square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for watersports; private "Bora Bora"-style cabanas; more than 15 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with 3,000 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000-square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, the resort's entertainment venue, showcases A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

About Pepsi Stronger Together

Pepsi Stronger Together is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — engaging its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries — Pepsi Stronger Together was expanded in October of 2020 by partnering with NBA teams and charitable organizations to foster, among other things, community and police relations.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. Under this vision, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving the program to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date at pepsistrongertogether.com, where visitors can engage in conversation and learn about the latest community initiatives and how to give back. Follow the conversation on social media at @pepsistrongertogether.

