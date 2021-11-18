ATRIO Health Plans Announces Opening of New Tennessee Local Office

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATRIO Health Plans, a Medicare Advantage Plan in Oregon serving over 20,000 members, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Nevada, will be opening its new local office at 1620 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The telephone number is 629-218-3553.

ATRIO Health Plans will be offering two Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug PPO Plans, starting Jan. 1, 2022. ATRIO Health Plans firmly believes care should be centered around the patient and the community. ATRIO Health Plans was developed by doctors and health systems who wanted to make a change in the care of Medicare patients.

"We are thrilled to bring our 4.5 quality star rated Medicare Advantage Plans to Tennessee. US News and World Report just rated us one of the best Medicare Plans in Tennessee, and we are just getting started. We look forward to working in the community with our provider partners to make a difference in the care of our members," said Jeff Fox, Chief Executive Officer at ATRIO.

ATRIO Health Plans is currently offering ATRIO Choice Rx (PPO) and ATRIO Select Rx (PPO) plans in Davidson, Rutherford, Sullivan, Washington, Williamson, Wilson, Bedford, and Coffee counties. The Medicare Advantage PPO plans start at $0 and offer competitive benefits and out-of-network benefits. ATRIO PPO plans offer many extras Medicare does not cover such as prescription drugs, dental, vision, over-the-counter items, and hearing benefits.

The Annual Enrollment Period is occurring right now until December 7, and ATRIO is in the community ready to meet the needs of Medicare beneficiaries today. It has local community, one-on-one, and virtual meetings with agent professionals to assess individual healthcare needs.

If you are a Medicare beneficiary, feel free to stop by ATRIO's new offices, have a cup of coffee or tea and learn more about its benefits, network of doctors and quality ratings. Or give ATRIO a call at 629-218-3553.

About ATRIO Health Plans

ATRIO Health Plans is a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan established in 2004 that offers Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) options as well as a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Special Needs Plans for Dual Eligible. The health plan is supported by the trusted physicians who care for Medicare beneficiaries in Oregon, Nevada, Tennessee, and Louisiana. For more information, visit atriohp.com.

