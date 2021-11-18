Futuris Company Announces New CPA Partner Program

FAIRFAX, VA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announced a new CPA Partner Program” that will be focused on the support of mid-sized and larger US based CPA firms, to address the growing need for talent and support services to grow their practice areas.

Spearheaded by its acquisition of TalentBeacon International, the Futuris “CPA Partner Program” is designed for CPA firms that that need to grow their practice areas and are interested in establishing an India based presence to support and supplement these efforts. TalentBeacon brings extensive India based recruitment, contractor management, HR, payroll management and payroll funding capabilities to these growth initiatives and will be a trusted partner in achieving our CPA clients’ 2022 growth objectives.

Mark Anderson, Founder and President of TalentBeacon and SVP at Futuris, states: “What we are seeing now is that the pandemic has turned the corner in the US, and CPA firms’ requirements for hiring full-time people (and contractors) is at an all-time high as the demand increases, people expenses escalate and turnover is accelerating. With over a 10+ years of India experience building large teams for some of the largest US multinational and growth companies, we are looking forward to helping to build out Audit teams, Tax teams, or any other kinds of support teams that are needed for CPA firm practice areas.”

About TalentBeacon

TalentBeacon is a global consulting and delivery organization for talent acquisition, management, and retention solutions. The Company is focused on talent acquisition consulting, international recruiting, and contractor payrolling and management. For more information, please visit http://www.talentbeacon.net/

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

Preya Narain

info@preya.co

347-837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris