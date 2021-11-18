ETHOS Event Collective Enlists IMEX Attendees to Help Deliver Joy to Hospitalized Children in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its IMEX debut, ETHOS Event Collective hosted clients and attendees at its booth to prepare gift boxes for patients at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

"Supporting the people and places that make the meetings and events we create possible is paramount to our purpose," said Joe Fijol, Principal, ETHOS Event Collective Florida + Las Vegas. "So it was important to our team to design our IMEX experience around a local give-back."

In partnership with Cheeriodicals , ETHOS and its booth visitors prepared 160 personalized cheer-up gifts during the IMEX America Conference at Mandalay Bay. As the first group following COVID to be allowed to deliver these welcomed packages to patients at Sunrise Children's Hospital, people were excited to get involved.

"It was nice to take a break and do something that would bring joy to a child struggling with illness," said Laura Bergersen, CMP, Director Global Accounts, INNOV8 Meetings & Events. "Following COVID, I think our industry is much more aware of how we support communities and interested in doing more."

These Cheeriodicals cheer-up gifts included a bundle of age-appropriate crafts, activity books, puzzles, and games for children to enjoy, all carefully packed inside a keepsake green gift box.

"Cheeriodicals has worked with the leadership from ETHOS Event Collective numerous times over the years. I've been personally moved by their desire to include a give-back component in their work," said Gary Parisher, President of Cheeriodicals. "They continue to distinguish themselves by living out their purpose of making a positive impact in the communities where they work."

After being assembled and packed, the gift boxes were delivered in-person by ETHOS Event Collective and Cheeriodicals to Sunrise Children's Hospital for distribution to patients by their child life specialists. Each gift box included hand-written note cards with encouraging messages from each attendee that participated.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the delivery of the gift boxes was made in adherence with Sunrise Children's Hospital's specific COVID-19 constraints and pre-set guidelines to ensure optimal safety for the recipient children.

"We are honored to receive this generous donation of Cheeriodicals from ETHOS and IMEX," said Allie Breckenridge, Chief Operating Officer, Sunrise Children's Hospital. "The Cheeriodicals ensure our pediatric patients are entertained with age-appropriate items and help our patients still feel like kids during their hospitalization, which is an important part of the recovery process."

As part of a long-standing national partnership with Cheeriodicals, Two Men and a Truck Las Vegas donated its services to transport the gift boxes to the hospital.

About ETHOS Event Collective

ETHOS Event Collective is a Destination + Event Management Company that helps meeting and event planners stay ahead of increasing demands while supporting the people and places that make the experiences we create possible. We call it Purposeful Planning and it's how we ensure results for both company and community long after a meeting or event has ended. To learn more, visit www.ETHOSEventCollective.com .

About Sunrise Children's Hospital

Sunrise Children's Hospital is the largest, most comprehensive children's hospital in Nevada that also serves the surrounding region and millions of visitors that come to Las Vegas. Sunrise Children's Hospital offers a full range of specialized services, including Nevada's only pediatric heart surgery program and Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU), a dedicated Pediatric Emergency Department and the largest Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Nevada. Sunrise Children's Hospital is located on the same campus as Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center — Nevada's largest acute care facility. Follow us on Instagram @SunriseChildrensHospitalLV , Twitter @SunriseHosp and Facebook.com/SunriseChildrensHospital .

About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals is a national corporate team-building company that conducts philanthropic events benefiting children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, Veterans Hospitals, the American Cancer Society, frontline hospital workers, assisted living residents and other charity groups. For more information about Cheeriodicals' in-person and virtual team-building initiatives, visit our website or follow Cheeriodicals on Facebook and Instagram .

ETHOS Event Collective Media Contact:

Barrie Hanlon

barrie.hanlon@ethoseventcollective.com

Cheeriodicals Media Contact:

Mary Martha Parisher

General Counsel

205-677-2069

mparisher@cheeriodicals.com

