BlockchainSpace Raises $3.75M to Expand Metaverse Guild Hub

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchainSpace, a guild hub for play-to-earn communities, raised $3.75 million in seed round funding with the aim to establish itself as a guild hub leader in the metaverse.

BlockchainSpace builds tools to empower play-to-earn communities, and also runs several educational academies that identify economic opportunities in play-to-earn games and shares learnings for new guilds to enter the space. The platform's unique tools and features are designed to save guild operators time, provide valuable data and metrics, and give guilds access to capital, thus allowing them to focus on scaling their guild and improving performance. BlockchainSpace currently serves over 2,000 guilds and 545,000 players.

The investment round was led by Animoca Brands , Spartan Group , and Infinity Ventures Crypto . With further backing from 3Commas Capital , Arca , Bitscale , CMS , Coingecko , Fenbushi Capital , GBV Capital , Mechanism Capital , Parataxis , Petrock Capital , Sfermion , Stablenode , and YGG .

Included in the round are notable well-respected advisors and angel investors leading the NFT gaming industry, such as Aleksander Larsen of Axie Infinity, Jeff Zirlin (Jihoz) of Axie Infinity, Gabby Dizon of YGG, Sebastien Borget of The Sandbox, Colin Goltra (Former Head of Binance SEA) and KOLs such as Darren Lau of The Daily Ape, Miss Bitcoin and MrBlock.

Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, said, "As blockchain gaming continues to evolve and reaches greater numbers of users, play-to-earn guilds have an increasingly important role as the asset managers and resource directors of the metaverse. BlockchainSpace fills a crucial support role that will allow guilds to perform better and at a larger scale."

Peter Ing, CEO of BlockchainSpace, said, "We have been committed to onboarding new users into crypto for over three years. Play-to-earn has shown the world how this can be done without the typical barriers of KYC, upfront investment, and complex technical understanding, and guilds will be leading this. BlockchainSpace is committed to empowering all guilds to grow the ecosystem, and we are privileged to have prominent investors aligned in this vision, who, just like us, are committed to the long-term prosperity of the industry."

The funds from this round will be used to enable a long-term vision that will accelerate and uplift the play-to-earn industry as a whole. BlockchainSpace will continue to develop new tools and features to help guild owners manage their guilds by initially focusing on building three key aspects: Guild performance monitoring, Guild Data Bank, and a Guild Financial Bank to catalyze even stronger growth in the industry.

"We see BlockchainSpace as a one-stop-shop that provides tooling and financing for guilds and gamers. Gaming guilds are becoming an essential part of the play-to-earn industry, yet, they encounter scaling difficulties due to poor management. We believe what BlockchainSpace is building, in addition to its established traction, could solve this pain point by delivering three core solutions: Building community through education, empowering community through better performance tracking, and accelerating community growth through better structuring and incentivization," said Spartan Group.

Beginning early next year, BlockchainSpace plans to introduce its Open Guild Marketplace, which, through the use of credit data, will allow for TradFi and DeFi integrations. Other upcoming features include automated credit scoring and loan issuance, as well as the deployment of its Ecosystem fund.

Infinity Ventures Crypto said, "BlockchainSpace is solving a pain point that guilds all over the world are experiencing. Their vision to build guild management tools will forever revolutionize the way guilds interact with their scholars. We are excited to be co-leading this round along with Animoca Brands and Spartan Group."

BlockchainSpace enables play-to-earn guilds to scale in the metaverse. BlockchainSpace builds tools to empower gaming communities and runs academies to identify economic opportunities in games. BlockchainSpace's aim is to embolden the next generation of play-to-earn gamers and guild owners to become successful entrepreneurs by equipping them with essential digital tools and financing.

