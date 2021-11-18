Community Preservation Partners (CPP) Appoints Belinda Oakes as New Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Preservation Partners (CPP), one of the nation’s most active affordable housing preservation developers, today announced the appointment of Belinda Oakes as chief financial officer. Oakes will be responsible for the development, oversight and maintenance of financial policies and accounting systems and functions, ensuring proper financial controls are in place. Working closely with various divisions throughout the company, she will provide strategic direction to support CPP’s plans to grow its acquisition and development pipeline across the U.S.



“Belinda has significant experience and is an industry leader specialized in affordable housing finance,” said Anand Kannan, president of CPP. “She brings an unmatched level of sophistication and expertise to our accounting and finance team that will serve as the backbone to the tremendous growth we are anticipating at CPP over the next several years. We look forward to being led by the best in the business during this next chapter.”

As part of the executive leadership team, Oakes will lead the controller function and oversee accounting functions including business planning and financial forecasts, in addition to sharing in the oversight of housing acquisition and re-syndication activities. She will work collaboratively with the asset management, development and construction management teams to elevate deals, analyze potential capital transactions, provide long-term goals and assist with forecasting. Additionally, she will foster banking, legal and other strategic relationships to further the growth potential of CPP.

“Having been part of the industry for more than 20 years, I understand the importance of affordable housing preservation,” said Oakes. “I have always admired CPP for their ability to get deals done and prowess to execute on their purpose of preserving affordable housing. I am excited to join an organization whose goals are aligned with my professional experience and personal passion for company culture and vision.”

Prior to joining CPP, Oakes spent more than 19 years at Highridge Costa Companies, in a series of roles, most recently as vice president accounting and taxation. Earlier in her career she spent time at Novogradac & Company LLP, Oracle and Arthur Andersen. She volunteers as the treasurer and CFO of the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation. She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Golden Gate University and is a certified public accountant. Oakes resides in Hermosa Beach, California with her husband and son.

About Community Preservation Partners

Since its founding in 2004, Community Preservation Partners (CPP), an affordable housing rehabilitation company, has invested more than $2.6 billion into neighborhoods across the United States, keeping housing costs affordable for thousands of seniors, families and individuals. Having developed more than 12,500 low-income housing units, and positively changing the lives of thousands of low-income residents, the award-winning firm continues to expand nationally with headquarters in Irvine, California and Reston, Virginia. With its creative mindset and unwavering vision, CPP proposes big, bold and better solutions that build community and serve the greater good. Creativity. Performance. Purpose. A different way to home. For more information, visit www.CPP-Housing.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fd2dde9-c057-4e1d-8044-a7bfd42bb1fc