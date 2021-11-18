Mondly Wins Chairman's Award at 2021 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards

BRAŞOV, Romania, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondly, one of the world's leading online language learning platforms, has won The Chairman's Award at the 2021 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards , the most prestigious of all the WITSA awards. Started over 20 years ago, at the 2000 World Congress on IT in Taipei, WITSA has - as the leading recognized international voice of the global ICT industry - utilized its unprecedented reach into the ICT industry in over 80 countries.

Mondly received the award in recognition of its mission to connect the world through languages and partake in ICT's global plan to use technology as an equalizer to improve people's lives. With previous speakers and participants, including Former US President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Don Tapscott, and other notables, WITSA represents the go-to organization when it comes to bringing the brightest minds to champion innovation and technology.

"Mondly reflects the spirit of WITSA's vision, which is fulfilling the promise of the digital age", said Dr. James H. Poisant, Secretary-General of WITSA as he awarded Mondly the prize.

Enabling people to learn 41 languages through 1000+ language pairs, Mondly creates some of the most technologically advanced educational apps in the world, serving more than 90 million people worldwide, including the Israeli Ministry of Education, Delta Airlines, Canon Medical Systems and other global organizations looking to utilize one of the most exciting EdTech solutions on the planet.

Commenting on the accolade, Alexandru Iliescu, CEO and Co-Founder at Mondly, said: "By empowering people from more than 100 countries to learn languages from their mother tongue, we are opening pathways to new opportunities and setting them up for success. With over 90 million users worldwide and a strong focus on Virtual and Augmented Reality, we are set to change the lives of 1 billion people by the end of the decade."

About Mondly

Having been awarded "App of the Year" by Facebook, "Best New App" by Apple, and "Editors' Choice" by Google Play, Mondly is a leading online language learning platform with 90 million learners worldwide. Launched in 2014, it quickly became a leading app in the mobile space, reaching the #1 position in Education in most European countries, Latin America and Asia. The most recent launch by Mondly on Oculus Quest has reached the #1 solution in VR Education. According to Statista, Mondly is currently in the Top 5 apps worldwide by number of downloads.

Contact:

Alex Iliescu

+40 733 969 116

contact@mondly.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment