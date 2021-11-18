Marketing Career Mentor Launches Global Community for Marketing Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing Career Mentor today announced the launch of its new career-driven, interactive content community for marketing professionals. It's designed for college students to senior executives to connect, share, discuss and navigate a marketing career.

"Marketers have never been under more pressure to drive sales and revenue, and they can use all the help they can get," said Jerry Bernhart, Digital Marketing and Ecommerce Recruiter.

As younger marketers struggle with work-life balance, corporate culture, and conflicts with co-workers or managers, a member community is an ideal destination for swapping stories and sharing ideas.

Marketing Career Mentor features:

Career planning, including corporate and agency roles

Soft-skills coaching for leadership roles

Career advice from successful marketing executives

Practical advice and talk tracks for difficult team or manager situations

Discussions on tech tools and the marketing stack

An online forum where marketers can network live monthly and "talk shop" with peers

Open "Office Hours" to get live answers to pressing questions

Marketing Career Mentor is the brainchild of Janet Granger, a lifelong marketer at companies including Pitney Bowes, The Danbury Mint and Nielsen, noted speaker and author of books, including OK Boomer, Revelations of a Baby Boomer Working with Millennials, about building strong workplace relationships for multi-generational teams. As her books hit the market, Granger received requests for mentoring from marketers.

"We've heard so much about The Big Quit and job dissatisfaction," noted Janet Granger. "We created Marketing Career Mentor to support marketers when they need it most, with practical solutions, networking opportunities, and mentoring, and coaching from skilled execs."

Kirill Kniazev, a Director of Marketing, noted, "I wish I'd had this platform early on in my career. I'll be pointing my entire team to this, to help them navigate their career and their thinking on day-to-day decisions that define what we do."

Marketing Career Mentor memberships are available now at no cost for 14 days (use code FREEPASS at checkout). Visit marketingcareermentor.com and follow Marketing Career Mentor on LinkedIn.

About Marketing Career Mentor

Marketing Career Mentor is an online career-focused platform, featuring interactive content and an engaged, online community of marketing professionals. The site is designed to give marketers and students a place to connect, share, discuss, and find solutions to navigate a career dedicated to all things marketing. For more information, visit www.Marketing Career Mentor.com.

About Janet Granger

Janet Granger is a noted author of Digital Influence for Baby Boomers: Why you should care and yes, you can do this! (2016) and OK Boomer! Revelations of a Baby Boomer Working with Millennials (2020). Janet is a marketing strategist and speaker with 25+ years of marketing and strategy experience. Janet leads a marketing agency and has experience at Fortune 500 companies (Pitney Bowes, Nielsen), nonprofits (Save the Children), and SMBs. Janet has an MBA in Marketing and Management from Columbia University.

