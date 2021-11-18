Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Climalock to Crown Capital Investments

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Climalock by Crown Capital Investments.



Climalock, headquartered in Warsaw, Missouri, is an industry leader in the design and use of custom vertical and horizontal panel systems. The company has an 8-year reputation of supplying quality tank insulation systems to industry leaders.

Crown Capital Investments ("CCI"​), based in Atlanta, Georgia, acts as an Opportunity Bridge between Family Offices and Operating Businesses. For Operating Businesses, CCI provides access to capital and a proven consultative methodology to optimize operations and add enterprise value.

