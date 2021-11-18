Food Lion Honored in Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion for Fifth Consecutive Year

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer serving towns and cities across 10 states, today announced it has been honored as a Best-of-the-Best company in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).



To be considered for the recognition, companies must provide a report of diversity and inclusion policies and achievements and complete a detailed survey of statistics. Food Lion has received this recognition for five consecutive years.

“To be named a Best-of-the-Best corporation by leaders in the LGBTQ industry reaffirms that the work we’ve been doing is making a difference for our associates and the communities we serve,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are woven into the fabric of our business. We take great care to create an environment where everyone can feel they belong.”

“The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America’s diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women and people with disabilities,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. “This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business – especially as we work to help all our communities recover equitably from the pandemic.”

Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious designation from the NBIC, whose members include the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Disability:IN; the National Minority Supplier Development Council; the National Veteran-Owned Business Association; the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc; the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce; WEConnect International; Women Impacting Public Policy and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org.

