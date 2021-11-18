NSAV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CROWDFUNDING PLATFORM REALTIZE.IO FOR NSAVDEX NATIVE TOKEN

London, England, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Crowdfunding Platform, Realtize LLC. https://realtize.io/ for the upcoming launch of its NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.org/#/home Native Token, (NSBC). The launch date of the Private Pre-Sale of the NSAVDEX Native Token will be announced tomorrow, Friday, November 19, 2021. This will be the first in a series of major collaborations between NSAV and Realtize.

The NSAVDEX Native Token will be using the OKEx Chain Protocol. OKEx https://www.okex.com/ Exchange ranks third in terms of 24 hour trading volume for Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges https://coinranking.com/exchange/hUlMcwWZp_+okex .

NSAV management believes now is the perfect time to launch its DEX Native Token. Uniswap https://uniswap.org/ , the globe's largest Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, had its Native Token (UNI) hit $140 in market capitalization only 7 hours after its launch. Recently, UNI reached a market capitalization of over $15 billion. https://cointelegraph.com/news/3-reasons-why-uniswap-uni-token-hit-a-new-all-time-high-above-15

Jerry Lee, CEO of Realtize stated, “We are extremely impressed with the NSAV team. They are professional and very efficient. This working opportunity is like designing an art piece together with the NSAV team. We cannot wait to see the completion of the token project. We would also like to thank Silverbear Capital for introducing our new alliance partner to us."

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are thrilled to develop a long-term alliance with Realtize, as one of the visions of NSAV is to be ahead of the curve in terms of the regulated digital asset arena as the authorities are becoming more and more concerned about the blockchain and crypto environment".

About Realtize:

Realtize is an all-in-one platform that helps real estate, ECO, technology and startup issuers to raise the capital. We will collaborate with variety of industries and help the companies to raise the capital through effective due diligence and client onboarding processes. Realtize is building the next-generation digital investment platform that will help traditional investors to participate in regulated digital asset investment.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAV Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

