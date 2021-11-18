Nantucket Whaler Launches 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Whaler , a classic American nautical lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837, is pleased to announce it has launched its 2021 holiday gift guide. The items - which range in price from $28 to $298 - feature a mix of offerings that embody both style and comfort.

The apparel assortment this season ranges from cozy flannel shirts to crafted fisherman sweaters and the perfect beanie for those crisp winter days and chilly evenings. Some of the Nantucket Whaler products feature proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has performance features combining function with fashion. Also, much of the Nantucket Whaler merchandise is made in the USA, including the New England area.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, we're pleased to again share our classic styles and timeless marketing campaign with consumers," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the parent company of Nantucket Whaler. "Every Nantucket Whaler garment is designed and crafted to withstand the ever-changing elements, and each detail is carefully constructed to merge function with fashion in a genuine yet stylish way."

The Nantucket Whaler holiday gift guide features not only apparel but also curated accessories to assist customers with purchasing gifts for that special someone. The brand's authentic style exemplifies grit, strength, and endurance in well-crafted clothes for modern customers who embody the same core values.

To shop these products and more, visit www.nantucketwhaler.com .

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

The Nantucket Whaler flagship store is located at 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island, MA, and is open from May to October annually. You can also shop the brand online at www.nantucketwhaler.com or via the Nantucket Whaler Instagram .

