IN-SHAPE TO REOPEN NEWLY REMODELED CERES LOCATION

STOCKTON, CA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California's top community destination for health and fitness, announced today it plans to reopen its location in Ceres, California with a beautifully renovated resort-style club and an expanded fitness offering.

“We were a big part of the Ceres community for a long time so we are thrilled to be reopening our Ceres location with a completely refreshed look including several new fitness areas. This is the first of many club remodels and growth for our company. We really look forward to welcoming everyone back to the club. ” said Paul Rothbard, CEO at In-Shape.

The newly remodeled 33,601 square foot location located on Mitchell Road is set to reopen this winter. In-Shape added two new fitness studios, a brand new turf area, and doubled the size of the weight room. It also includes a dedicated cardio area, 29-minute circuit training, a large kid zone and indoor pool and sauna.

“As the previous general manager of this location, I am so excited to get back to the community in Ceres,” said Reigna Chavez, general manager of In-Shape Ceres. “It’s been great having former members stop by to check out the progress and say hi. Come over if you’re in the area, I’d love to show you all the new upgrades!”

In addition to bringing the best in fitness to the Ceres community, In-Shape will be looking for local Ceres residents to build out its team. With roles to fill from entry level to leadership positions, In-Shape will be looking for friendly, driven team members who are passionate about fitness. Visit www.inshape.com/careers for more information.

Membership at In-Shape Ceres, a resort location, will include unlimited use of the club, the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna and a wide variety of studio classes including, Les Mills, Zumba, dance, strength, yoga, barre, senior classes, cycle and more. Plus, at In-Shape you can customize your membership based on the number of clubs you want to go to so you can stay fit on the go. For more information and updates on the opening date visit www.inshape.com.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates 44 full-service health clubs throughout California. For 40 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. As the premier community destination for health and fitness, In-Shape provides functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle and new virtual workouts for members to access anytime, anywhere.

