The Giant Company to Open Three Philadelphia Area Stores in December

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continued growth within greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company announced today opening dates for three more stores this December. The City of Philadelphia’s newest GIANT at 1403 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., at the corner of Reed Street opens on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. A new Doylestown GIANT at 4377 Swamp Road opens Friday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. and the new GIANT Heirloom Market in the Fashion District at 801 Market St. opens Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.



“The City of Philadelphia and the surrounding community continues to play a central role in our growth strategy, bringing customers fresh meal solutions both in-store and online,” said Manuel Haro, divisional vice president of greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company. “We are excited to debut three new stores for our customers just in time for the holiday shopping season and look forward to providing time-saving conveniences to help families spend more time together around the table.”

Columbus Boulevard

At 46,000 square feet, the new Columbus Boulevard GIANT will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and employs approximately 150 full- and part-time team members.

Kevin Bane, a grocery veteran with 16 years of experience has been appointed store manager of the Columbus Boulevard store. Customers will find expanded product variety within GIANT’S signature fresh departments such as farm fresh garden produce, fresh meat and seafood, full-service deli, and bakery. New offerings include sushi made in-store, a dedicated plant-based section, and the convenience of a Beer & Wine Eatery.

Doylestown GIANT

A new, ground-up 72,500 square foot GIANT is replacing the current Doylestown GIANT located at 4357 West Swamp Road, which will close to customers on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. The new Doylestown store will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and employ approximately 225 full- and part-time team members.

Doylestown customers will find a larger space with an expanded product assortment. In addition to GIANT’S signature fresh departments, the new store will feature both an in-store Starbucks and superfoods café Frutta Bowl, increased health and beauty care offerings, a new specialty cheese shop, and Beer & Wine Eatery.

Alan Carcifi, a grocery veteran with nearly 30 years of experience will continue to serve as store manager of the new Doylestown store.

Fashion District GIANT Heirloom Market

Located at the site of the historic Strawbridge’s department store building, the new 32,000 square foot Fashion District GIANT Heirloom Market will feature local produce, grab-and-go meals, plant-based foods, a gluten-free section, sushi, a gourmet cheese section, kombucha on tap, a tap wall, and Beer & Wine Eatery. GIANT Heirloom Market will once again celebrate and feature local partnerships with Philadelphia-area food purveyors including Claudio Specialty Foods and Isgro Pastries as well as a grind-your-own beans option featuring One Village Coffee.

This will be the company’s fourth GIANT Heirloom Market in Philadelphia. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and employ approximately 100 full- and part-time team members. With 18 years of grocery experience, Nick Meyer, has been appointed store manager of the Fashion District GIANT Heirloom Market.

All three stores will offer GIANT Direct. Designed to serve customers when and how they want to shop, GIANT Direct gives busy families the opportunity to order their groceries online for easy pick-up or delivery at giantdirect.com.

These upcoming grand openings mark a year of significant growth in greater Philadelphia for The GIANT Company. The Riverwalk GIANT, its two-level urban flagship store in Center City, opened in March and the company’s new GIANT Direct e-commerce fulfillment center located on Island Avenue, which provides more capacity, faster order fulfillment and room to grow home grocery delivery, opened on Nov. 8. The company also opened a new GIANT at 2201 Cottman Ave. on Nov. 12.

