Commerce.AI Launches In AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.AI, a leading CX AI platform, announced today that it is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software. This availability opens the door for AWS customers worldwide to seamlessly deploy Commerce.AI's tools, integrations and visual interface to process unstructured data - such as text, voice & video - and extract insights in real-time.

The accelerated purchasing process ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Commerce.AI solutions.

Commerce.AI's data platform and solutions include:

55,000 industry-specific AI models - turn-key data models for business needs

100+ data integrations - direct access to public and private data sources

Data visualization and reports - insights delivered in multiple formats

Voice survey capability - real-time customer feedback and insights

Additionally, customers benefit from continuous data integrations, as Commerce.AI software is constantly optimized, providing automatic access to new data sources that enable competitive advantage.

"We created Commerce.AI because we saw a massive opportunity to help companies take control of unstructured data and unlock new business opportunities," said Andy Pandharikar, CEO and Founder of Commerce.AI.

"By being available in AWS Marketplace, we have made it easy for anyone with an AWS account to try our platform and start running CX projects in moments and without formal training. We give data scientists, CX operators, and teams across business functions real-time insights to optimize business decisions."

Commerce.AI is used by leading Fortune 500 organizations, including Unilever, Suzuki, Coca Cola, and Netgear, making it one of the most powerful CX AI platforms in use today. Learn more about how you can start using Commerce.AI today by visiting https://www.commerce.ai .

About Commerce.AI

Commerce.AI helps activate unstructured data to build next-gen customer experiences. Their unique technology, which is powered by thousands of pre-built machine learning models, processes and extracts business insights from voice, chat, text and video data. Leveraging 100+ data integrations, Commerce.AI helps enterprises unlock opportunities across all stages of the customer experience - from consumer to customer to client. Commerce.AI was founded by MIT and Stanford Ph.D. teams whose previous company was acquired Flipkart group, later bought by Walmart as part of a $16 billion deal.

