CasperLabs Partners with Fountainhead Technology Co. to Develop a Jade NFT Platform

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CasperLabs , a leading enterprise blockchain company, today announced a new partnership with Fountainhead Technology Co. (Fountainhead), a leading tech-consulting company. As partners, CasperLabs will work with Fountainhead to build an international jade NFT platform on the Casper Network.



This partnership will benefit companies in Guangdong Jieyang Jewelry and Jade Chamber of Commerce such as Fei Cui Li Da and Jade Cat Network Technology and others. The city of Jieyang hosts 80% of the global market share of emerald and mid-to-high-end jade.

By introducing the NFT platform for the Jieyang jade industry, CasperLabs and Fountainhead are expanding its international market reach out of China Mainland, lowering the investment threshold, enhancing security, and bringing digital innovation to this traditional industry of thousands of years.

“We trust Casper as a strong and robust blockchain network to contribute to both the performance of our technology infrastructure and the popularity of our technology in our communities,” said Tianqi Huang, Fountainhead’s Head of Products Development. “We are looking forward to utilizing the Casper Network and working with CasperLabs blockchain experts to grow our offerings.”

Together, CasperLabs and Fountainhead are revolutionizing not only China’s jade industry, but the financial services industry as well. As strategic partners, CasperLabs and Fountainhead will combine the connotative asset attributes of jade and use advanced digital techniques including blockchain, big data and artificial intelligence to use fintech as a breakthrough for the jade industry.

“The jade NFT platform that Fountainhead is developing on the Casper Network will increase adoption of blockchain technology across enterprises and industries,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and CTO of CasperLabs.

To learn more about the CasperLabs, visit casperlabs.io.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit casperlabs.io .

About Fountainhead Technology Co.

Fountainhead Technology is a leading tech-consulting company aiming to accelerate traditional businesses/industries through digital and blockchain related technologies. The company consists of executives from top consulting, tech and financial firms along with scholars from top universities and research institutes. Its unique capability in bridging the large scale industrial-era companies with innovation in digital economy and its expertise in the global market have made Fountainhead a preferred partner in the journey of digitalization and continued globalization for traditional enterprises. To learn more, visit http://fountain-hd.com/ .



