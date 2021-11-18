Worldwide RAID Controller Card Industry to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Storage Services is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RAID Controller Card Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the RAID controller card market and it is poised to grow by $508.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The report on the RAID controller card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services and rising investments to construct colocation data centers.



The RAID controller card market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The RAID controller card market is segmented as below:

By Product

Hardware RAID

Software RAID

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the advent of containerized data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the raid controller card market growth during the next few years.



The report on RAID controller card market covers the following areas:

RAID controller card market sizing

RAID controller card market forecast

RAID controller card market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RAID controller card market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NEC Corp. Also, the RAID controller card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware RAID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software RAID - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NEC Corp.

10. Appendix

