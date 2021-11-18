Global Household Appliance Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AB Electrolux, HItachi and Panasonic Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Appliance Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the household appliance market and it is poised to grow by $89.50 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the household appliance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization and increased adoption of integrated smart home technology.



The household appliance market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The household appliance market is segmented as below:

By Product

Major household appliances

Small household appliances

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology as one of the prime reasons driving the household appliance market growth during the next few years.



The report on household appliance market covers the following areas:

Household appliance market sizing

Household appliance market forecast

Household appliance market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household appliance market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the household appliance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



