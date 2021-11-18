Global Household Appliance Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AB Electrolux, HItachi and Panasonic Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Appliance Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the household appliance market and it is poised to grow by $89.50 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the household appliance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization and increased adoption of integrated smart home technology.
The household appliance market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.
The household appliance market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Major household appliances
- Small household appliances
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increased adoption of integrated smart home technology as one of the prime reasons driving the household appliance market growth during the next few years.
The report on household appliance market covers the following areas:
- Household appliance market sizing
- Household appliance market forecast
- Household appliance market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household appliance market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the household appliance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MIDEA GROUP
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Transform SR Brands LLC
- Whirlpool Corp.
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l0ygh