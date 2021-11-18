Fit-Line Global Announces Launch of New Nexus Connect® Product Line

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fit-Line Global®, a leading component supplier for high-purity fluid processing applications in the semiconductor industry, announced today the launch of its latest product innovation, Nexus Connect®. The new product line will be available beginning December 2021.



"Fit-Line Global fittings are known for their high quality reliable, leak-free connections that meet customer and regulatory requirements,” said Frank Hayes, president at Fit-Line Global. “Nexus Connect® will be the gold standard of ultra-high pure PFA insert fittings that are reliable and an easy-to-use solution for a broad range of demanding fluid handling applications.”

Nexus Connect® insert fittings are made from virgin ultra-high purity PFA material cleaned in Fit-Line Global’s certified class 1000 cleanroom. The extensive product line features sweep elbows and is available in sizes ranging from ¼” through 1”. They are designed to handle extreme temperatures up to 392F (200C) and are compatible with wet-insert style fittings. Nexus Connect® fittings also work with Fit-Line Global’s industry-proven TruFASTEN® torque wrenches.

Nexus Connect®, along with Fit-Line Global’s collection of industry-leading products and tools will be on display during the SEMICON West show December 7 through 9, 2021.

For more information on Fit-Line Global’s Nexus Connect® and their unmatched commitment to quality visit www.fit-lineglobal.com.

About Fit-Line Global

Fit-Line Global® is a trusted supplier, designer, research and development resource for SEMI F57-0120 compliant PFA and PVDF components. They employ efficient manufacturing processes to create products that meet the most demanding applications. Fit-Line Global has been a trusted supplier to the Semiconductor industry for more than 25 years. Headquartered in California, Fit-Line Global dedicates itself to providing quality products, with the fastest lead time in the industry, and at a fair price. The company exclusively manufactures PFA and PVDF components, which are strong choices for use in high-purity and corrosive chemical semiconductor applications. To learn more, visit www.fit-lineglobal.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b63da84b-063e-4d67-b428-ef658688cb15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c130931-dd49-47f7-b9c1-92e8bd043257