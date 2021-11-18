Essilor Vision Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys Score Big for Clear Vision

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Cowboys are helping to provide critical vision care to people who otherwise would not get it by supporting Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF).

In October, the Cowboys and EVF came together to celebrate World Sight Day and delivered vision care to more than 150 middle school students. Two of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, team mascot Rowdy, and former player and current Cowboys Youth Camps Manager Danny McCray were on hand to play games and visit with the students.

"The Dallas Cowboys were proud to partner with Essilor Vision Foundation to celebrate World Sight Day and provide vision services to local underserved youth," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "It is always great to work with a group like EVF that shares our philosophy of giving back to those most in need of assistance."

Through this partnership, EVF and the Dallas Cowboys are elevating the importance of clear vision for children and adults, and are strengthening their community by helping low-income people access vision services.

"EVF believes it takes a community to deliver vital vision care to everyone who needs it," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "Thanks to the Cowboys' commitment, EVF is able to provide life-changing eye exams and glasses and truly make a difference in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

Over the past four years, EVF and the Dallas Cowboys have partnered on a number of initiatives to help children in the community have the best head start possible, including providing essential vision services so they can see clearly. The organizations collaborate with local schools for the Dallas Cowboys' and NFL's PLAY 60 initiative, and for the annual Back-to-School Kickoff at AT&T Stadium, helping an estimated 500 kids each year receive glasses and back-to-school resources.

Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more about how the foundation and its donors are working to bring clear vision to those who need it the most.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided nearly two million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

